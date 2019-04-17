Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Church - Oakwood Chapel
3102 W Ralph Rogers Road
Sioux Falls, SD
Roger Morrow Obituary
Roger Morrow

Sioux Falls - Roger Lee Morrow, 74, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, January 18, 2019 after a courageous 4-year battle against pulmonary disease.

Blessed to have shared his life are Rose Mary, his wife of 56 years, his children Steve (Kerri) and Kim (Gene) Beaner, four granddaughters—Heather (Tim) Carlson, Ashley Beaner, Melody Morrow, and Stephany Morrow, his sister Doris (Bud, who passed March 23, 2019) Bergen, his mother-in-law Mary Cooper, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law Joan and Francis Jennings and his father-in-law Leonard Cooper.

A Celebration of Roger's life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Central Church - Oakwood Chapel - 3102 W Ralph Rogers Road, Sioux Falls, SD. Family will be present one hour prior to the service for visitation.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Placerville Camp, South Dakota Lions Foundation or the church or charity of your choice.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 17, 2019
