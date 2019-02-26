Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue PO Box 200
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue PO Box 200
Baltic, SD 57003
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
East Nidaros Lutheran Church
rural Baltic, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger O. Peterson


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger O. Peterson Obituary
Roger O. Peterson

Baltic - Roger O. Peterson, 79 of Baltic died Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at East Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Baltic. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Burial will be in the East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery.

Grateful for having shared his life are his sons, Robert (Suzie) Peterson, Brighton, Colorado and Russell (Melody) Peterson, Cassia, Florida; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Peterson, Amy Wehde, David (Alyssa) Peterson, and Lisa Peterson; great grandchildren, Anna and Blake Peterson, Cody Schultz, Zachary Peterson, Jordynlynn, Skylar, and Kendrick Wehde; and Payton and Garrett Peterson; his siblings, Juden (Ethel) Peterson, Wade (Janice) Peterson, Robin Peterson and Judy Garner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee on August 22, 2018; grandparents and parents.

Memorials may be directed to the East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery Fund.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now