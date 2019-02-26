|
Roger O. Peterson
Baltic - Roger O. Peterson, 79 of Baltic died Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at East Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Baltic. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. Burial will be in the East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared his life are his sons, Robert (Suzie) Peterson, Brighton, Colorado and Russell (Melody) Peterson, Cassia, Florida; grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Peterson, Amy Wehde, David (Alyssa) Peterson, and Lisa Peterson; great grandchildren, Anna and Blake Peterson, Cody Schultz, Zachary Peterson, Jordynlynn, Skylar, and Kendrick Wehde; and Payton and Garrett Peterson; his siblings, Juden (Ethel) Peterson, Wade (Janice) Peterson, Robin Peterson and Judy Garner.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lee on August 22, 2018; grandparents and parents.
Memorials may be directed to the East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery Fund.
www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019