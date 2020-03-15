Services
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15Th St
Rock Valley, IA 51247
(712) 476-2106
Roger Schlotfeldt Obituary
Alvord, Iowa - With sorrow in our hearts, we announce the passing of Roger Schlotfeldt of Alvord, Iowa.

On Friday, March 13th at the age of 86, surrounded by his family, with his signature wit and grit intact, Roger assured all of us he would be okay and courageously put down his fight with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Larchwood, Iowa with Father Francis Makwinja celebrating the mass. A luncheon will follow and then burial with military rites at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Alvord. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday March the 20th at the church. The Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, Iowa is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
