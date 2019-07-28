|
|
Roger Semmler
Inwood - Roger R. Semmler, age 72, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Fellowship Village in Inwood, Iowa. Celebration of Life Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. John American Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Family Present Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered for future consideration by the family.
Roger was born January 16, 1947, in Parkston, South Dakota to Edwin and Thelma (Roth) Semmler. He attended school in Sioux Falls, graduating from Washington High in 1965. He graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1969 with a BA in Education and from Wartburg Theological Seminar in 1984 with a Master's of Divinity.
From 1969 - 1974, Roger served in the U. S. Air Force as a navigator on a C-130. After which, he taught physical education in Canton, South Dakota for three years. As a pastor, he served parishes in South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, Texas, and Minnesota. His last call was to Prisoner of Hope Lutheran Church inside the walls of the Prairie Correctional Prison in Appleton, MN.
Roger enjoyed golf, physical fitness, and current sports. He was a "walking encyclopedia" of sports and historical trivia. He valued gatherings with family and friends.
Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings Shirley Buseman of Sioux Falls, Rev. Duane (Mary) Semmler of New London, MN, and Wayne (Nancy) Semmler of Sioux Falls. Roger also leaves behind his nieces and nephews: Tammy (Jason) Knudson of Mankato, MN, Dr. Sandra Buseman (Greg Gauthier) of Colorado Springs, CO, Susan Semmler (Dan Lee) of Lakeville, MN, Dr. Steven (Dr. Shanna) Semmler of Lino Lakes, MN, Matthew (Kelli) Semmler of Harrisburg, SD, Rev. Sarah (Rev. Brahm) Semmler Smith of Eau Claire, WI, Jana (Lance) Greenfield of Sioux Falls; 13 great nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Larry in 1962.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019