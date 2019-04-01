Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Roger Stevens Obituary
Roger Stevens

Beresford -

Roger Lee Stevens life journey ended on March 28, 2019 at the age of 66, surrounded by his family after a courageous four-month battle with leukemia.

Roger will be deeply missed, and his memory treasured by his wife of 46 years, Ruth; son Bryan, Canton; daughter Brenda (Jason) Beresford; granddaughters, Taylor and Reagan Stevens; Kayla, Leah, and Mariah Jensen.

Funeral services will be 10:30AM Monday, April 1st at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville.

wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 1, 2019
