Roger Stevens
Roger Lee Stevens life journey ended on March 28, 2019 at the age of 66, surrounded by his family after a courageous four-month battle with leukemia.
Roger will be deeply missed, and his memory treasured by his wife of 46 years, Ruth; son Bryan, Canton; daughter Brenda (Jason) Beresford; granddaughters, Taylor and Reagan Stevens; Kayla, Leah, and Mariah Jensen.
Funeral services will be 10:30AM Monday, April 1st at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 1, 2019