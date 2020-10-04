1/1
Roger T. Christiansen
Roger T. Christiansen

Sioux Falls, SD - Roger T. Christiansen, 92, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Lyon Specialty Care, Rock Rapids, IA.

Funeral service will be 1:30 pm Monday October 12, at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.

Important Note: Masks and social distancing will be required.

There will be open visitation from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home-Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. The family will not be present during this time.

Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, 2020.
