George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Roger Tibke Obituary
Sioux Falls - Roger Roy Tibke, 94, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Doughtery Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. There will be a private service, with a celebration of life gathering at a later date. For a complete obituary and online guestbook please visit georgeboom.com

Roger Roy Tibke (Pete) was born on March 7, 1926 in Carson, ND to Rudolph and Flossie (Brink) Tibke. He served in the Navy from May 1944 to February 1946, and worked at John Morrell Company for 37 years.

He was united in marriage to Lois Jean Donley on August 6, 1949. They made their home in Sioux Falls, SD where he and Lois raised their 6 children.

Roger is survived by his 5 children, Linda (Bruce) Eidenshink, Sioux Falls, Kathy (Joe) Rogers, Harrisburg, SD, Sharon (Dan) Parker, Brandon, SD, Ron (Shelly) Tibke, Dell Rapids, SD, Jeff (Julie) Tibke, Brandon, SD; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry (Mary Jean) Tibke, Orofino, ID. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his son, Randy Tibke; 6 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
