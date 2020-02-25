Services
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
(605) 563-2258
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Scandia Lutheran Church
Centerville, SD
Centerville - Roger Wiese died February 24, 2020 at the Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls, SD with his family by his side. Funeral services will be 2PM Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville. The family will be present 5-7PM Thurs. at Wass Funeral Chapel in Centerville.

Survivors include wife, Glenda, of 52 years; his son, Travis (Wendy); granddaughter, Leah Wiese; step-granddaughters, Shalee (Preston) Stevens and Chelsey (Jesse) Klement; great-grands, Preslee, Harlow and Hank; 3 sisters. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
