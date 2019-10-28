|
Roland "Rollie" Larson
Rapid City - RAPID CITY | Roland A. "Rollie" Larson passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, in Rapid City, from complications associated with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 77 years old. Rollie was born on January 31, 1942, at home in Erwin, SD (Kingsbury County) to Arthur Oliver and Lucy Bertine (Larsen) Larson.
Rollie graduated from Rapid City High School in 1960 and attended Augustana College, SD, on a football scholarship. At Augustana, he competed in football, basketball, wrestling, and baseball. Rollie was inducted into Augustana's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Rapid City Athletic Hall of Fame. After college, Rollie attended Bemidji State in Minnesota and worked as a graduate assistant teaching activity classes, receiving a Master of Science in Physical Education in 1966.
Rollie taught Biology at Rapid City Central High School for 33 years. Rollie loved to be involved with high school sports. At Central, he coached football, wrestling, and golf, and was an umpire and referee for many American Legion baseball games, high school basketball, and football games.
Rollie also loved the outdoors. As an avid golfer and golf coach, he knew the rule book inside and out. Rollie enjoyed hunting and spending time at the cabin by Pactola Lake. He also liked bird watching and participated in many Christmas Bird Counts.
Rollie married Cynthia Dittus on March 21, 1976, and to this union a son, Corey, was born in 1977. Cindy died in childbirth. He married Geraldine Martin on December 28, 1982, and two more sons were born, Colby and Lance.
Rollie is survived by his wife, Geraldine and his three sons Corey, Colby, and Lance along with two sisters and a brother. Corey (Kelly) of Olympia, WA. Colby of Rapid City, SD. Lance (Kate) of Washington, D.C. Three grandchildren, Anna bella, Layne, and Vaughn of Olympia, WA. Sisters, Gail (Danny) Munoz of Fresno, CA and Carold Heatherly, Barbourville, KY. Brother, Dohn (Mary) of Hollister, CA.
Visitation at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City on Wednesday, October 30th from 5-7pm.
Funeral services will be at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City on Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 am.
A memorial will be established for Rollie at a future date.
An extended obituary and online guestbook are available at osheimschmidt.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019