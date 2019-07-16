Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heartland Presbyterian Church
14300 Hickman Road
Clive, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Heartland Presbyterian Church
14300 Hickman Road
Clive, IA
Rolf E. Hope

Rolf E. Hope Obituary
Rolf E. Hope

Des Moines, IA - Rolf E. Hope, age 84, died on July 11, 2019 at the Calvin Community Health Center in Des Moines, IA.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Heartland Presbyterian Church, 14300 Hickman Road in Clive. Visitation will occur one hour prior. A light lunch will follow the service. Private burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 16, 2019
