Rolf E. Hope
Des Moines, IA - Rolf E. Hope, age 84, died on July 11, 2019 at the Calvin Community Health Center in Des Moines, IA.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Heartland Presbyterian Church, 14300 Hickman Road in Clive. Visitation will occur one hour prior. A light lunch will follow the service. Private burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 16, 2019