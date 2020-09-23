1/1
Rollin "Rolly" Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rollin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rollin "Rolly" Wagner

Sioux Falls - Rollin "Rolly" Philip Wagner, age 83, the oldest son of Henry "Fritz" and Margaret (Smyrak) Wagner was called peacefully home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 following a diagnosis of gallbladder cancer coupled with Parkinson's disease. His funeral mass will be 10:30 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD, with burial in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A more complete obituary and link to view his service is available at www.georgeboom.com.

Those who were there to guide him gently home were parents, Fritz and Margaret; step-father, Vernon Case; and one brother, Denny Wagner.

Left to cherish Rolly's deep and rich legacy are his brother, Bruce (Karen) Wagner, Stewartville, MN; sister-in-law, Patricia Wagner, Sioux Falls, SD; nieces, Teresa Wagner-Surrell, Kim (Kevin) Rechnagel, Andrea (Jonathan) Watts and Emily (Greg) Righter; nephew, Jeff (Kari) Wagner; great nieces and great nephews; and a long list of Godchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved