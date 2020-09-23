Rollin "Rolly" Wagner
Sioux Falls - Rollin "Rolly" Philip Wagner, age 83, the oldest son of Henry "Fritz" and Margaret (Smyrak) Wagner was called peacefully home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 following a diagnosis of gallbladder cancer coupled with Parkinson's disease. His funeral mass will be 10:30 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, SD, with burial in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A more complete obituary and link to view his service is available at www.georgeboom.com
Those who were there to guide him gently home were parents, Fritz and Margaret; step-father, Vernon Case; and one brother, Denny Wagner.
Left to cherish Rolly's deep and rich legacy are his brother, Bruce (Karen) Wagner, Stewartville, MN; sister-in-law, Patricia Wagner, Sioux Falls, SD; nieces, Teresa Wagner-Surrell, Kim (Kevin) Rechnagel, Andrea (Jonathan) Watts and Emily (Greg) Righter; nephew, Jeff (Kari) Wagner; great nieces and great nephews; and a long list of Godchildren.