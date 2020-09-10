1/1
Ron Jacobson
Ron Jacobson

Sioux Falls - Ron Jacobson age 78 of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. The family will greet friends from 3:00-5:00 PM Sunday 13, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel 6200 W. 41st St. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 PM Monday at Miller Westside.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Gloria; a daughter Lynette Schroeder; grandson Jacob Schroeder, all of Sioux Falls; a brother Ray (Sandy) Jacobson, Watson, MN; a sister Carol Brower, Humboldt, SD and a host of other relatives and friends.

His parents, son-in-law David and sister Cheryl preceded him in death.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
