Ron PoppensLennox - Ron Poppens, age 70 of Lennox, SD passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM also at the church.Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Cheryl Poppens of Lennox, SD; son, Eric (Ginger) Poppens of Lennox, SD; daughters, Allison Highum of Lennox, SD and Julia (Mike) Phelps of Madison, SD; honorary son, Will (Michelle) Dose of Lennox, SD; eight grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Betty) Poppens of Sioux Falls, SD and David (Charis) Poppens of Lennox, SD; brother-in-law, Robert (Karel) Birnie of Salix, IA; sister-in-law, Lois (Charlie) Vincent of LaGrange, GA; and a host of many other relatives and friends.Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lydia (Welter) Poppens.