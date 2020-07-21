1/1
Ron Poppens
Ron Poppens

Lennox - Ron Poppens, age 70 of Lennox, SD passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM also at the church.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Cheryl Poppens of Lennox, SD; son, Eric (Ginger) Poppens of Lennox, SD; daughters, Allison Highum of Lennox, SD and Julia (Mike) Phelps of Madison, SD; honorary son, Will (Michelle) Dose of Lennox, SD; eight grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Betty) Poppens of Sioux Falls, SD and David (Charis) Poppens of Lennox, SD; brother-in-law, Robert (Karel) Birnie of Salix, IA; sister-in-law, Lois (Charlie) Vincent of LaGrange, GA; and a host of many other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lydia (Welter) Poppens.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
JUL
23
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
JUL
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
July 22, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Russ Hazel
