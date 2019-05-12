|
|
Ronald A. Rollag
Brandon, SD - Ronald A. Rollag, 74, passed away Fri., May 10, 2019. His memorial service will be 10:30 AM Wed., May 15 at George Boom Funeral Chapel, Brandon, SD. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., May 14 at the funeral chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 2 children, Michael (Leah) Rollag, Brandon, Laura (Casey Kuhnert) Rollag, Tea; 6 grandchildren, Kailey, Austin, Caylan, Maia, Cole, Cael; and 2 step-sons, Scott and Jeff. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019