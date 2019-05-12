Services
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-7473
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home - Brandon Valley Location
2500 East Aspen Boulevard
Brandon, SD 57005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Rollag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. Rollag


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald A. Rollag Obituary
Ronald A. Rollag

Brandon, SD - Ronald A. Rollag, 74, passed away Fri., May 10, 2019. His memorial service will be 10:30 AM Wed., May 15 at George Boom Funeral Chapel, Brandon, SD. Memorial visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., May 14 at the funeral chapel in Brandon, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include 2 children, Michael (Leah) Rollag, Brandon, Laura (Casey Kuhnert) Rollag, Tea; 6 grandchildren, Kailey, Austin, Caylan, Maia, Cole, Cael; and 2 step-sons, Scott and Jeff. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now