Ronald "Ron" A. Wyant
Sioux City - Ronald "Ron" A. Wyant, 88, of Sioux City passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City with Reverend Elaine L. Miller officiating. Burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Cemetery - Inwood, IA. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ronald, the son of Russell and Rosetta (McNerney) Wyant, was born March 31, 1931, in Sioux Falls, SD. Ron grew up and attended school in Larchwood, IA. He graduated from Larchwood High School with the Class of 1948. He then attended the University of South Dakota for three years. Ron joined the ROTC Program and served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1955. He continued his military service with the Reserves until being honorably discharged in 1969.
On August 28, 1955, Ron was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Jacobsen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Inwood. After their marriage, they lived in Vermillion for a short time then moved to Sioux City. Ron started working at Sioux Tool in 1956 and retired after 40 years as a tool design engineer.
Ron enjoyed guns and was a member of the Sioux River Muzzleloader Group serving as their treasurer. He was also an active member of Mayflower Congregational UCC serving as Scout leader for many years and as a youth leader.
Ron is survived by his wife Joyce Ann of Sioux City; one daughter, Wendy Ann Wyant of Norway; and his beloved cat, Velvet.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rick Alan Wyant on February 2, 2011; and one brother, Robert Wyant and wife Maxine.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019