Ronald Benson
Sioux Falls - Ronald "Ron" Keith Benson, US Army Vietnam veteran, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Sioux Falls Regional Veterans Administration Hospital. Ron was 76.
Ron is survived by his nieces, Sandra (Jim) Havard of Sioux Falls, Mary Jo (Joseph) Miller of Yucca Valley, CA and Sharon (Kevin) Meyer of Tacoma WA; nephew, Mike (Shelley) Benson of Williamsburg, VA; sister-in-law, Am Chon Benson of Tacoma, WA; close friends Michael Dover and the entire Dover family of Sioux Falls, Monica (Bob) Hansen of Monona, WI, Barry and Patti Larson of Danbury, WI, Greg and Jane Larson of Cotton, MN, Randy Larson and Barb Brooks of Jasper, MN; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Ron is preceded in death by his father Clarence Benson; his mother and step-father, Lillian and David Marsell; sister, Phyllis Haggar; brothers, Curtis and Loren Benson; nephew, Steven Benson; and close friends, Norris and Mavis Larson.
A special thanks to Dr. Joseph Seuer, Avera Medical Group, Dr. Benjamin Solomom, Avera Oncology, Dr. Mark Fausch, North Central Heart, and the all of the doctors, nurses and care staff at Avera McKennan Hospital, Avera Heart Hospital, Avera Prairie Center and the Sioux Falls Regional Veterans Administration Hospital for the excellent care Ron received over the last 8 years.
Memorial services will be held this summer.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020