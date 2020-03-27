|
Ronald Buseman
Sioux Falls - Ronald D. Buseman, 74, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Monday, March 23, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Private family services will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. A public event will be held when gathering concerns have ceased. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Grateful for having shared Ron's life are: his wife, Judy, Sioux Falls, SD; daughters, Tammy (Jason) Knudson, North Mankato, MN, Dr. Sandy (Greg Gauthier) Buseman, Colorado Springs, CO, and Stacy (Brian) Thompson, Georgetown, KY; Granddaughters, Lauren and Megan, and Sasha; his mother Ada Buseman, Canistota, SD; his brother, Donald (Sue Schuster) Buseman, Sioux Falls, SD, his aunts, cousins, and many friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020