Ronald Butler
Ronald Butler

Sioux Falls - Ronald M. Butler 85 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on natural causes on May 27, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital. Ron was born on Feb. 24, 1935 in Sioux Falls to Herbert and Winona Butler. He attended school in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1952. He owned Club LaRons and LaRons Sandblasting.

Happy to have shared his life are: his wife Juliana, daughters Julie (Bill) Hone; Carrie (Joe) Barnett; Leah (Harlan) Meyer; Ronald (Cheryl) Butler; Jay (Delea) Butler also his sister Pamela (John) Leonard and his brother Robert Butler; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren

In lieu of flowers the family requests any gifts to be sent to the Parkinson's foundation.

Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held for Ron, with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery

Heritage Funeral Home is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Ronald Butler funeral service

Time: Jun 1, 2020 01:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97402328202 Meeting ID: 974 0232




Published in Argus Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
