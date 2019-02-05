|
Ronald Buus
Lennox - Ronald Buus, 74, of Lennox, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Ava's House hospice, Sioux Falls. He was born in 1945 and grew up near Lennox. He served in the SD Army National Guard. Ron worked in the plumbing and home building industry. In 1972 he married Mary Eileen Buus-Franken. The couple lived in Lennox. Wife, Mary Eileen died in 2004. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Kristi Franken in 2005. Survivors: children: Mike (Cindy) Franken, Harrisburg, Kim (Mike) Frerichs, Baltic and Kelli (Shawn) DeVries, Davis; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Betty Parrish, Thorton, CO. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox. Visitation, also at First English Lutheran Church, with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019