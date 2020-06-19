Ronald Carlson
Sioux Falls - Ronald Dwayne Carlson, 72, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020, in Sioux Falls.
Ron was born October 12th 1947 in Yankton, SD to Wayne and Delores Carlson. He lived a few years in the Waconda, SD area before moving to Sioux Falls with his family. He grew up in the Terrace Park area attending Hawthorne Grade School, Axtell Park Junior High and Washington High School. After graduation in 1965, Ron enlisted in the US Navy serving on several ships and in country Vietnam.
Ron married Susan Kay Valkenaar on October 24, 1970 in Sioux Falls. They moved to Omaha NE where Ron earned an Associate Degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, After graduation, Ron went into business with his father-in-law operating Midstates Sporting Goods in Luverne, MN. Due to ill health of his father-in-law, the business was closed and Ron began his career with Williams Pipeline in Fargo ND, Sioux Falls SD, Hannibal MO, and eventually retiring from its successor company, Magellan Midstream.
Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies and especially his son and grandchildren. He was an avid pool player and card player. Ron enjoyed coaching his children in soccer and basketball as well as attending their games - always standing by the fence in the outfield!
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Susan; daughters, Erika Kruggel (Brad) Sioux Falls SD, Marisa Geiken (Leroy) Lennox SD; and son, Jeffrey(Jennifer Ackerman) Sioux Falls SD; seven grandchildren, Carson, Morgan, Kevan Kruggel, Lauren, Kendall, Cameron Carlson, and Hadley Geiken. Ron is also survived by his sister, Jerrie Johnson (Carlson) Portland OR; his brother, Dick (Diana) Carlson, Spring TX, and ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna (Carlson); and brothers-in-law, Raymond Feltman, and Duane Johnson.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, with interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Thursday evening at the Miller Westside Chapel. www.millerfh.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.