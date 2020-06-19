Ronald Carlson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Carlson

Sioux Falls - Ronald Dwayne Carlson, 72, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020, in Sioux Falls.

Ron was born October 12th 1947 in Yankton, SD to Wayne and Delores Carlson. He lived a few years in the Waconda, SD area before moving to Sioux Falls with his family. He grew up in the Terrace Park area attending Hawthorne Grade School, Axtell Park Junior High and Washington High School. After graduation in 1965, Ron enlisted in the US Navy serving on several ships and in country Vietnam.

Ron married Susan Kay Valkenaar on October 24, 1970 in Sioux Falls. They moved to Omaha NE where Ron earned an Associate Degree in Electronics Engineering from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, After graduation, Ron went into business with his father-in-law operating Midstates Sporting Goods in Luverne, MN. Due to ill health of his father-in-law, the business was closed and Ron began his career with Williams Pipeline in Fargo ND, Sioux Falls SD, Hannibal MO, and eventually retiring from its successor company, Magellan Midstream.

Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies and especially his son and grandchildren. He was an avid pool player and card player. Ron enjoyed coaching his children in soccer and basketball as well as attending their games - always standing by the fence in the outfield!

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Susan; daughters, Erika Kruggel (Brad) Sioux Falls SD, Marisa Geiken (Leroy) Lennox SD; and son, Jeffrey(Jennifer Ackerman) Sioux Falls SD; seven grandchildren, Carson, Morgan, Kevan Kruggel, Lauren, Kendall, Cameron Carlson, and Hadley Geiken. Ron is also survived by his sister, Jerrie Johnson (Carlson) Portland OR; his brother, Dick (Diana) Carlson, Spring TX, and ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna (Carlson); and brothers-in-law, Raymond Feltman, and Duane Johnson.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, with interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Thursday evening at the Miller Westside Chapel. www.millerfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Westside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved