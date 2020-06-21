Ronald Carlson
Sioux Falls - Ronald Dwayne Carlson, 72, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020, in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Wednesday, June 24th at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD, with interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Tuesday evening at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls.
www.millerfh.com
Sioux Falls - Ronald Dwayne Carlson, 72, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020, in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Wednesday, June 24th at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Sioux Falls, SD, with interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Tuesday evening at the Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls.
www.millerfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.