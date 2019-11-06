|
Ronald Flynn
Sioux Falls - Ron Flynn, 69 of Sioux Falls, formally of Wakonda, passed away on November 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at the church with a Scripture Service starting at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.
Ronald (Ron) Joseph Flynn was born on January 14, 1950. The son of LaVerne and DeLoris Flynn, he grew up on a small acreage on the edge of Parker, South Dakota. He married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Clikeman, on November 8, 1969. That union produced three children: Laurie Larson, Vermillion; Becky Jensen (Kyle), Meckling and Joe Flynn (Val), Sioux Falls. There were 9 grandchildren: Mariah, Kyle and Carter Larson; Jake, Brooke and Luke Jensen; and Traysen, Mya and Bentley Flynn.
Ron graduated from Parker High School in 1968. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1972 from Dakota State University, where he lettered in both baseball and basketball. He taught and coached at Lennox from 1972-1978. In 1978 Ron took a year off to earn his master's degree in secondary education administration at the University of South Dakota. After earning his degree, he began working at Wakonda, SD as principal for grades 7-12, while also serving as athletic director and girls' basketball coach for many years. In 2000 he was named superintendent of schools and secondary principal at Wakonda, a position he held for two years.
A couple of achievements he was most proud of while coaching at Wakonda, a school with a total of 68 enrolled students, were the 101-game winning streak, 3 straight titles and taking on and beating A and AA state champion schools by over 50 points each. His coaching record at Lennox and Wakonda totaled 351 wins and 68 losses. He never suffered a losing season and had an 84% winning percentage. His coaching success earned him inductions into numerous coaching halls of fame.
Ron served as superintendent at Akron Westfield Community School, in Akron, IA from 2002-2009 and as superintendent at Essex Community Schools in Essex, IA from 2009-2011; retiring following the 2010-2011 school year.
Ron was a highly competitive person and took great pride in having increased the academic achievement and performance levels in fine arts and athletic activities of the three schools at which he served as superintendent. He enjoyed politics, reading, watching sports on TV and following, first his own children's athletic endeavors, and later those of his grandchildren. He will be remembered most by his love for his family, strong democratic views, unique personality and one-of-a-kind sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Vicki and their three children, 9 grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 brother: Patty (Bob) Stapleton, Omaha; Jeanie (Garland) Marso, Valley Springs, SD; Rita (Dan) Shaheen, Grand Rapids, MI; and brother Kelly (Barb) Flynn, Fremont, NE; sister in law Kay (Dave) Dieren, Sioux Falls, SD and brother in law Jim (Lori) Clikeman, Gillette, Wyoming. At last count he had 26 nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his father, LaVerne, his mother DeLoris and two brothers, Mike and Jerry , a sister, Laurie (who died at birth), mother and father in law Bob and Jean Clikeman.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019