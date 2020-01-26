|
Ronald G. Reiff
Dell Rapids - Ronald G. Reiff, 78, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Avera Dells Area Hospital. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 will begin at 4:00 p.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a Christian Wake beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary will follow.
Ronald George Reiff was born on July, 4, 1941 in Chester, SD and was the first of four sons born to George and Veronica Reiff. Ron graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1959. After high school Ron enlisted in the US Navy and US Army Reserves. Upon returning to Dell Rapids, Ron married his high school sweetheart, Judie on June 24, 1961. Ron and Judie made their home in Dell Rapids, where Ron began his business career working for Bunker's Oil Co., later purchasing the business from his uncle. Ron was involved with the Dell Rapids community, serving in numerous ways - the volunteer fire department for over 30 years, the Dell Rapids Lumberyard Board, a member of the Jaycees and the Catholic Order of Foresters, and was an active member of St Mary's Parish. Ron was known for his gift of gab, able to talk to anyone about their family, farm and events happening around the area. His sharp mind and ability to engage with anyone continued throughout his life. His love for sports was evident when he shared the fond memory of his high school basketball team winning the Little Four Tournament, his love of watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events, and his enthusiasm for the Minnesota Vikings. Ron spent his leisure time golfing, pheasant hunting and fishing.
Ron was very much a family man, purchasing The Huddle in 1976 and involving the entire family in the restaurant operations. Annual family trips to the chain of lakes near Alexandria, MN was the site for fishing, water skiing and campfire stories. Judie passed away in September 29, 1998. Ron left a legacy of family, including four children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren with a 15th expected very soon. Ron is survived by Greg (Lorna) of Dell Rapids, Brian (Teri) of Des Moines, IA, Jeannine Park (Mike) of Dell Rapids, and Ronda Golden (Joe Jr.) of Dell Rapids; his three brothers, Tom (Jeanne) Reiff, Bob (Diane) Reiff and Jim (Karen) Reiff all of Brant Lake City, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020