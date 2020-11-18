Ronald GatesHartford - Ronald Lawrance Gates, a long-time resident of Hartford, SD passed away Sunday morning November 15 2020 at his home with some of his family nearby. He was 75.Ronald was born March 31st 1945 in Canton, SD to Lawrance Joseph Gates and Margaret (Schladweiler). He attended elementary school in Beloit, SD and Canton, SD before moving to Hartford in January of 1958 where he attended school at McLeod #76 country school Northwest of Hartford. His High School years he attended Hartford High School graduating in the class of 1963.In November of 1963, Ronald joined the Marine Corps, and left for basic training in El Toro, CA. After serving as a jet mechanic in the Vietnam conflict he was discharged in November of 1967. After spending time with close friends in California he Returned home to Hartford. He then learned the Drywall contracting business and continued that profession for the next 40 years.In July of 1968 he met his future wife Jolene (Hagen), a lifelong resident of Hartford. They were engaged in November, 1968 and Married on June 14, 1969 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford.After renting a home in Sioux Falls, Ron and Jolene Purchased their first home in Dell Rapids, SD in 1971. The first of 4 children a son, Jared arrived in February of 1975. In 1979 Ron and Jolene moved back to the Hartford area after building a home Northwest of Hartford on land purchased from his Father. Their second son Jamie arrived in November of 1980. In 1981 they had to rebuild their home, after a house Fire and have lived there ever since. August of 1982 brought Ron and Jolene their first Daughter Janell, and their 2nd Daughter Jodie in December of 1983.After retiring from drywall drove cars for Billion Motors for a brief time and was currently working for the city of Hartford at their yard wastes facility.Ron enjoyed Fishing and watching old TV shows especially Antiques Roadshow. He also loved visiting old friends and playing cards at Get n Go. Together with his wife enjoying two trips to St John US Virgin Islands and road trips to several states visiting family and old friends.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Jolene; son, Jared Gates, children Zach and Dylan of Hartford, SD, son, Jamie (Erin) Gates, children Hunter and Hailey of Hartford, SD, daughter, Janell (John) LongCrow, children Jameson, Justin, Ayden and Beau of Hartford, SD, daughter, Jodie (Derrick) Rogers, children Elizabeth and Lauren. Also special in his life where Raylen, Joselynn, Katelynn, and Veyda. Ron is survived by six sisters, Mary Muth of Sioux Falls, SD, Joyce (James) Hull of Casper, Wyoming, Phyllis (Richard) Holsinger of Greenville, Texas, Doris (John) Brady of Aurora, Colorado, Rita Sator of Hartford, SD and Marlys (Randy) Schroeder of Nash, OK; three brothers, Leroy (Sheri) of Baltic, SD, Eugene (Barb) of Truman, MN and Dale (Betty) of Lennox, SD; also in-laws Terry (Linda) Hagen of Hartford, SD, Kathie (Larry) Garner of Sioux Falls, SD and Larae (Rick) Postma of Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces, nephews, and other family too numerous to mention.Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Margaret Gates; and parent-in-laws Earl and Arlene Hagen.Miller Funeral home is in charge of services to be held at a later date due to the Covid Pandemic. Dates will be published soon.