Ronald Gates
Ronald Gates

Hartford - Ronald Lawrance Gates, a long-time resident of Hartford, SD passed away Sunday morning November 15 2020 at his home with some of his family nearby. He was 75.

Funeral Mass 1:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a wake service beginning at 4:30 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Miller Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave., Hartford, SD. Private graveside service will take place at St. George Catholic Cemetery in Hartford.






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 26, 2020.
