Ronald L. GatesHartford - Ronald Lawrance Gates, a long-time resident of Hartford, SD passed away Sunday morning November 15 2020 at his home with some of his family nearby. He was 75.Funeral Mass 1:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in Hartford, SD. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a wake service beginning at 4:30 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Miller Hartford Chapel, 600 S. Western Ave., Hartford, SD. Private graveside service will take place at St. George Catholic Cemetery in Hartford. *Masks and social distancing are required*