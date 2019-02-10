Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue PO Box 200
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Renner Lutheran Church
Renner, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Renner Lutheran Church
Renner, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Hanson


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Hanson Obituary
Ronald Hanson

Sioux Falls - Ronald J. Hanson, 80 of Sioux Falls formerly of Renner passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Lennox Good Samaritan Home.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Renner Lutheran Church, Renner, SD Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Wednesday at the church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gloria, Sioux Falls; Children, Charles (Christy) Hanson, Trent; Robert Hanson, Flandreau; Anita (Rick) Klitzke, White; stepson, Kendall (Jodi) Ward, Brandon; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Janet (Dick) Brandsma, Green Bay, WI; sister in law, Marge Hanson, St. David, AZ and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Lewis, brother, David, and a grandson, Jordon.

Minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.