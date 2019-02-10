|
|
Ronald Hanson
Sioux Falls - Ronald J. Hanson, 80 of Sioux Falls formerly of Renner passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Lennox Good Samaritan Home.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Renner Lutheran Church, Renner, SD Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM Wednesday at the church.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Gloria, Sioux Falls; Children, Charles (Christy) Hanson, Trent; Robert Hanson, Flandreau; Anita (Rick) Klitzke, White; stepson, Kendall (Jodi) Ward, Brandon; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Janet (Dick) Brandsma, Green Bay, WI; sister in law, Marge Hanson, St. David, AZ and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Lewis, brother, David, and a grandson, Jordon.
Minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019