Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls/Baltic - Ronald A. Hefty, age 77, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Baltic, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Interment will be in the East Nidaros Lutheran Cemetery, rural Baltic. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Sunday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls or Gold Canyon United Methodist Church in Gold Canyon, Arizona.

Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 12, 2019
