Ronald J. Breske
Sioux Falls, SD - Ronald John Breske passed away January 8, 2020 at the age of 70. He bravely battled pancreatic cancer for two years. He died peacefully at his home.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Monday, January 13, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home-Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
There will also be a Celebration of Life Open House held, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Woodland Park, Enemy Swim, Waubay, SD. Further details to follow.
Ron, affectionately known as Ron John, was born May 3, 1949 in Webster, SD to Theodore and Marian (Wagner) Breske. He graduated from Waubay High School and attended Northern State College. Following college he served in the South Dakota Army National Guard from 1970 to 1976.
Ron started and built a very successful business, Variety Foods, a wholesale food distributor serving Sioux Falls and the surrounding area.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing with his friends. He loved spending time with his beloved dogs, Moe and Leon. His happy place was Enemy Swim Lake.
Ron joked that he enjoyed two types of music: country or western.
Ron will always be remembered for his kind heart and generosity. He had the respect of all and will be fondly remembered by family and friends. He touched the hearts of many people.
Ron was united in marriage to Stephanie Andersen-Hjerrild on July 4, 2000, at Enemy Swim Lake. In addition to Stephanie, grateful for having shared his life are daughter Tracy (George Norton), step-children Jacob Limmer (Rachel), Stefan Limmer, Jessie Bobzien (Keith), brothers Mick (Cheryl), Calvin (Colleen), Dennis (Marie), seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Thomas and a young nephew, Thomas.
Memorials can be sent to Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, 3720 East Benson Road, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020