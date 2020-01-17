Services
Dell Rapids - Ronald J. Wolf, 91, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Village in Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The Catholic Daughters Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and the Christian Wake Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home.

