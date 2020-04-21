|
Ronald Jenkins
Mitchell - Ronald R. Jenkins, 86, of Mitchell, SD, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.
A private family service is scheduled. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor Jenkins, Mitchell; three daughters, Julie (Joe) Lichter, McKinney, TX, Nancy (Todd) Boyd, Mitchell, and Susan (Jim) Fitzgibbons, Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren, Laura (Dustin) Kerschner, Oconomowoc, WI, Emily Lichter, Lincoln, NE, David Lichter, Chicago, IL, Andrew (Kyla) Boyd, Sioux Falls, Ryan (Erika) Boyd, Mitchell, Spencer Boyd (Anna Keefe), Mitchell, and Frank, Jack, and Maggie Fitzgibbons, all of Sioux Falls; three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Mitchell Kerschner, and Cooper Boyd. He was blessed with a very close extended family, including numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A full obituary can be viewed at bittnerfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020