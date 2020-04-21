Services
Bittner Funeral Chapel
805 W Havens Ave
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Jenkins Obituary
Ronald Jenkins

Mitchell - Ronald R. Jenkins, 86, of Mitchell, SD, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

A private family service is scheduled. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ron is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor Jenkins, Mitchell; three daughters, Julie (Joe) Lichter, McKinney, TX, Nancy (Todd) Boyd, Mitchell, and Susan (Jim) Fitzgibbons, Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren, Laura (Dustin) Kerschner, Oconomowoc, WI, Emily Lichter, Lincoln, NE, David Lichter, Chicago, IL, Andrew (Kyla) Boyd, Sioux Falls, Ryan (Erika) Boyd, Mitchell, Spencer Boyd (Anna Keefe), Mitchell, and Frank, Jack, and Maggie Fitzgibbons, all of Sioux Falls; three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Mitchell Kerschner, and Cooper Boyd. He was blessed with a very close extended family, including numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A full obituary can be viewed at bittnerfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -