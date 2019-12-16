Services
Bittner Funeral Chapel
Ronald Jenks Obituary
Baltic - Ron E. Jenks, 70, of Baltic passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Baltic American Legion. A second visitation will be from 10:00 AM to Noon Thursday at the Bittner Funeral Chapel, Mitchell. As per Ron's request, casual attire at both locations, please. Burial will be in the Serviceman's Memorial Cemetery, Mitchell following the visitation/luncheon.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Mary, Baltic; his children, Troy (Toni), Des Moines, Iowa, Travis, Garretson, and Melany (Daryl), Des Moines, Iowa; his grandchildren, Laurel, Luke, Julia, Jagger, Brayden and Cayle; his siblings, Shirley, Phyllis and Don.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
