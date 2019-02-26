|
|
Ronald Keith Kutter
Sioux Falls - Ronald Keith Kutter, age 87 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday February 28, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church.
Grateful for having shared his life are his two sons, Joseph (Wendy) Kutter, Cloquet, MN, Michael (Lisa) Kutter, Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Kelsey (Taylor) Schnell, Kialee (Austin), Cade (Abbie), Nathan and Noah Kutter; and a great grandson Beckham Schnell; his siblings, Dean Kutter, Britton, SD, Robert Kutter of Ft. Smith, AR, Ken (Harriet) Kutter, Sioux Falls, and Eris Olson, Sioux Falls.
His parents, an infant son, brothers Richard and Wayne and his wife Era "Irene", preceded him in death.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019