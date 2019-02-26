Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kutter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Keith Kutter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Keith Kutter Obituary
Ronald Keith Kutter

Sioux Falls - Ronald Keith Kutter, age 87 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday February 23, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday February 28, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his two sons, Joseph (Wendy) Kutter, Cloquet, MN, Michael (Lisa) Kutter, Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Kelsey (Taylor) Schnell, Kialee (Austin), Cade (Abbie), Nathan and Noah Kutter; and a great grandson Beckham Schnell; his siblings, Dean Kutter, Britton, SD, Robert Kutter of Ft. Smith, AR, Ken (Harriet) Kutter, Sioux Falls, and Eris Olson, Sioux Falls.

His parents, an infant son, brothers Richard and Wayne and his wife Era "Irene", preceded him in death.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now