Ronald Knopf
Sioux Falls - Ronald "Ron" Keith Knopf, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present will be on Thursday, from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Darlene; daughter, Tammy (Paul) Bruggeman; son, Brian (Yvette) Knopf; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers: Gene Knopf and Jim (Sharon) Knopf, all of Sioux Falls; one sister, Ramona Rudebusch, Watertown; two sister-in-laws: Anna Marie Knopf, Sioux Falls, and Marlene Knopf, Rapid City; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Gladys Knopf; sisters: Dixie Knopf, Shirley Rudebusch, Patricia Rollings, Vivian Schmeling, and Joyce Roberts; brothers: Douglas, Elmer Jr., Robert, and Homer Knopf. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019