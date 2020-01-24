|
Ronald Kuper
Sioux Falls - Ronald D. Kuper, age 60 of Sioux Falls passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.
Grateful for sharing his life are his sons, Matt Kuper, Josh Kuper; his mother, Dorthea Kuper; his grandson, Dominic Kuper, all of Sioux Falls; sisters, Cheryl Timm and her husband, Paul of Eugene, Oregon, Patricia Lynch and her husband, Tom of Marshfield, Wisconsin; and many other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Donald Kuper; and special friend, Candy Knopf.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020