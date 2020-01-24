Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kuper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Kuper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Kuper Obituary
Ronald Kuper

Sioux Falls - Ronald D. Kuper, age 60 of Sioux Falls passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Memorial Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM.

Grateful for sharing his life are his sons, Matt Kuper, Josh Kuper; his mother, Dorthea Kuper; his grandson, Dominic Kuper, all of Sioux Falls; sisters, Cheryl Timm and her husband, Paul of Eugene, Oregon, Patricia Lynch and her husband, Tom of Marshfield, Wisconsin; and many other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Donald Kuper; and special friend, Candy Knopf.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -