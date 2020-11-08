1/1
Ronald L. Larson
Ronald L. Larson

Sioux Falls, - Ronald L. Larson, age 83, went home to be with Jesus unexpectedly on November 6th, 2020, surrounded by his family, following a brain hemorrhage. Ron was born on May 28th, 1937 in Sioux Falls, SD.

He married Rose Sehr April 3rd, 1957. To this union 4 children were born. Renee (Dennis) Albers, Tim (Diane) Larson, Doug (Jami) Larson, and Greg (Robin) Larson. A private service will be held at the Black Hills National Cemetery on Friday Nov. 13th 2020.

The family thanks you in advance for your kindness and memorial gifts, which will be directed to the Christian Life Center, Belle Fourche, SD.

www.harrisburgchapel.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
