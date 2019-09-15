|
|
Skalsky, Ronald L., 68, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on 9-6-2019. Survived by wife, Barbara; children, Nathan Skalsky, Rebecca DeWit, Casey Bloemke and Kelly Bloemke; 8 grandchildren; mother, Darlene Getchell; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Preceded in death by first wife, Vivian; father, Vernon and 2 brothers. Memorial service 10 AM,
Monday, September 23, 2019 at the KOZLAK-RADULOVICH BLAINE CHAPEL (107th Ave. NE & Highway 65) with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
www.kozlakradulovich.com - "A Celebration of Life" - 763-783-1100
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019