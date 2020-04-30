|
Ronald L. Zylstra
Inwood, Iowa - Ronald Lee Zylstra, 75, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home, following a long and hard fought battle with cancer. A private family memorial service will be held at Porter Funeral Home in Inwood with Pastor Rob Horstman officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to Sanford Hospice, Sheldon, Iowa or First Reformed Church of Inwood. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Karen; 3 sons, Scott (Kelli) Zylstra of Rock Valley, Iowa, Timothy (Ronna) Zylstra of Omaha, Nebraska, and Matthew (Natalie) Zylstra of Fairfax, Virginia; 7 grandchildren, Christopher (Megan), Michael, Nicholas, Taylor, Jenna, Keegan, and Logan; great-grandson, Mason; and brother, Doug (Fran) Zylstra of Loveland, Colorado.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020