Ronald Leo Barthel
Ronald Leo Barthel, formerly of Madison, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on April 20th, 2020 in Sun City Arizona of the Covid-19 virus. He was born August 7th, 1928 to Mathias M Barthel and Emma Schmitz in Buffalo Minnesota. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1947 and then served in the US Navy during the Korean War. His work career spans across numerous different jobs, that range from sales, sales management, innkeeper and janitorial.
While living in Chicago, he married the love of his life of 63 years, Rose Luehn in 1956. Ron was a devoted Catholic, unselfish family man and a true outdoorsman with a passion for fishing. Ron always knew the hot fishing spots and had no problem sharing his secrets of his fishing success. He was an avid sports fan, with an un-wavered dedication for his Chicago Bears and Cubs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rose, sister Claire Elliott of Buffalo, MN and 5 children Susan, David, Douglas, Timothy, Jamie, and their spouses, along with 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings Rita Soltau, Harriet Carlson, Harvey Barthel.
Due to the circumstances of the pandemic we are facing, a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020