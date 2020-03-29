|
Ronald Lerseth
Sioux Falls - Ronald Lerseth died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 86 years, three months and 11 days. Due to the COVID-19 related gathering restrictions, Ronald's family will have a private burial service in Beresford, SD. A celebration of life service will be at a later date to properly celebrate his life with his family and friends.
Ronald Joseph Lerseth was born to Joseph and Myrtle (Helgeland) Lerseth on December 17, 1933 in the home of his parents in rural Beresford, SD. He attended 8 years at Brule rural grade school near Beresford and graduated from high school at Augustana Academy in Canton, SD in 1951.
He was united in marriage to Bernice Stewart on October 3, 1954. He farmed, worked at Brown Drug and Hutton-Tufty in Sioux Falls and then in 1958 began employment with Sheehan Equipment Company in the Parts department. After 38 years, he retired in 1996 and worked in Prescription Delivery for Lewis Drugs, Inc, retiring from there in 2005. He resided in Sioux Falls the majority of his married life, living 7 years in Garretson, SD from 1972-1979.
He was baptized and confirmed in the Roseni Lutheran Church, rural Beresford. He was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, serving on the church council, and on several committees. He served as Cub Scout Master and coached youth softball and YMCA basketball for several years as his children were growing up.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice; four sons, Robin (Carol) Sioux Falls, SD; Scott, Lake Preston, SD; Troy (Tony) Laguna Niguel, CA, and Brent (Sonya), Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Heidi Cedergren, Sioux Falls, SD; grandson, Andrew Cedergren, Sioux Falls, SD, granddaughters, Cindy (David) Porter, Tracy, CA, and Molly (Thad) Jockheck, Eden Prairie, MN; great-granddaughter, Emily Porter, Tracy, CA., great-grandson, Taj Jockheck, Eden Prairie, MN., sister, Eleanor Wachob, Jackson, Wyoming, sister-in-law, Lila May Kennedy, Sioux Falls, SD; two brothers-in-law, Leo (Lola) Stewart, Mesa, AZ and LeRoy (Regina) Stewart, Tucson, AZ; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dayle, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Everett and Violet Stewart; son-in-law, Alan Cedergren; brothers-in-law, Glenn Wachob and Jim Kennedy; a nephew, Randy Lerseth; and sisters-in-law, Retha Stewart and Dagny Lerseth. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020