Ronald Olsen
Sioux Falls - Ronald Olsen, age 79 of Sioux Falls, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation with family present will be 3:00 - 5:00 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls. Interment with Military Honors will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Sioux Falls following Mass.
Grateful for sharing his life are his children, Ronald Olsen Jr, and his wife, Lois of Cottage Grove, MN, Jeff Olsen of Sierra Vista, AZ, Jo Olsen of Lennox, Daryl Olsen and his wife, Kimberly of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Karolee Zea of Sioux Falls and Marlene Ring and her husband, Jim of Sioux Falls; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020