Ronald R. Reed
Sioux Falls - Ronald Richard Reed, 79, died on Sept. 4, 2019. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls with his family present to greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Marlys Reed; six children: Cindy (Glenn) Husmann, Chuck Reed, Rick (Lori) Reed of Luverne, MN, Donald Reed of Chandler, AZ, Julie (Gene Mosely) Hoefert of Weston, WV and David (Molly Dandelet) Reed of Stillwater, MN; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Howard "Wayne" (Margaret) Reed of St. Louis, MO; four sisters: Joyce Potter of Howard, SD, Deanna Bergheim of Madison, SD, Judy Murawski of Iowa City, IA and Barbara (Ray) Dean of Weirsdale, FL; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Charles V. Reed; mother and step-father, Alice and Carlton Bergheim; brother, Lloyd Reed; and three brothers-in-laws: Jesse Potter, Harlan "Sam" Bergheim and Bill Murawski. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019