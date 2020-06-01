Ronald Roberts
Sioux Falls, SD - Ronald Lloyd "Ron" Roberts, age 73 died Sunday, May 31 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., one hour prior to Ron's Funeral Mass. Ron's funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Ron's Funeral Mass will be available to watch live streamed on Zoom. https://zoom.us/j/97814461253 The Zoom meeting ID is
978 1446 1253.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Peggy, Sioux Falls; daughters Amy(Brent) Salem Carver, MN; Sara (Ryan) Van Ruler, Sioux Falls; son Dan (Roxie) Roberts, Tea, SD. Grandchildren Luke, Zack and Olivia Salem; Emily and Carter VanRuler; Dylan Kroger, Taylor Briggs, Peyton, Aydan and Nolan Roberts, and one great granddaughter RoseLeigh. Ron is also survived by one sister Roberta(Dallas)Johnson, nephew and niece Andrew and Allison Johnson; an Aunt and Uncle and multiple cousins. Ron will be greatly missed for his fun loving personality and his love for his family. Ron's full obituary can be found at
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.