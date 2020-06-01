Ronald Roberts
Ronald Roberts

Sioux Falls, SD - Ronald Lloyd "Ron" Roberts, age 73 died Sunday, May 31 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will take place at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m., one hour prior to Ron's Funeral Mass. Ron's funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church followed by a luncheon and burial at St. Michael's Cemetery.

978 1446 1253.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Peggy, Sioux Falls; daughters Amy(Brent) Salem Carver, MN; Sara (Ryan) Van Ruler, Sioux Falls; son Dan (Roxie) Roberts, Tea, SD. Grandchildren Luke, Zack and Olivia Salem; Emily and Carter VanRuler; Dylan Kroger, Taylor Briggs, Peyton, Aydan and Nolan Roberts, and one great granddaughter RoseLeigh. Ron is also survived by one sister Roberta(Dallas)Johnson, nephew and niece Andrew and Allison Johnson; an Aunt and Uncle and multiple cousins. Ron will be greatly missed for his fun loving personality and his love for his family.

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
