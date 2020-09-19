Ronald Roddel
Sioux Falls - Ronald Edward Roddel, age 74, of Sioux Falls, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center.
Ron was born on January 14, 1946 in Sioux Falls, SD, to Harley and Sallie Roddel. After graduating from Washington Senior High School in Sioux Falls in 1964, he attended Augustana College, graduating in 1968. Upon graduation, Ron was drafted into the US Army, serving 2 years for the country he loved. Following his military service, Ron returned to Sioux Falls to start working full-time at the family business, Auto Body Specialties, dedicating 41 years, the last 20 as company president.
Ron was united in marriage to Judy Foss on April 15th, 1972. They were blessed with 3 children and happily married for 48 years.
Ron and Judy loved attending all their children's and grandchildren's various activities - being their biggest fans. Ron also had a love for cars. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, most notably his 1969 Chevelle. Ron had a passion for drag racing. He especially cherished the fraternity of racers and the friendships he developed.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Judy Roddel, Sioux Falls; his children and their families, Tom (Kristi) Roddel and Luke, Kylie and Madelyn, Lincoln, NE, Cathie (Josh) Herbers and Avery and Lane, Sioux Falls, SD, Mary (Kevin) Knetsch and Keegan and Kendal, Sioux Falls, SD; his siblings, Connie (Duane) Larson, Sioux Falls, SD, Rebecca (Brad) Johnson, Harrisburg, SD, Marjorie (Richard) Jensen, and James (Debra) Roddel, of Sioux Falls, SD.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harley and Sallie Roddel.
Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue, masks are encouraged. A celebration of his life will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 23, at First Congregational Church (masks are required), with burial and military rites to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on First Congregational's Youtube channel. Memorials may be directed to First Congregational Church, 300 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.