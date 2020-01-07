Services
WILL FUNERAL CHAPEL - MITCHELL
210 E GREEN DR
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2326
Ronald Roth

Ronald Roth Obituary
Ronald Roth

rural Fulton - Ronald Robert Roth, 74, of rural Fulton, South Dakota passed away Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota surrounded by family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell, SD with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM.

For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
