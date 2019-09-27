|
Ronald Schumacher
Sioux Falls - Ronald D. Schumacher, 89, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Sanford Ava's House.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Patricia, Sioux Falls; a daughter, Belinda Schumacher, Sioux Falls; sister, Millie Aagne, Minneapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 27, 2019