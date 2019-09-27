Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Ronald Schumacher


1929 - 2019
Ronald Schumacher Obituary
Ronald Schumacher

Sioux Falls - Ronald D. Schumacher, 89, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Sanford Ava's House.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Patricia, Sioux Falls; a daughter, Belinda Schumacher, Sioux Falls; sister, Millie Aagne, Minneapolis; and several nieces and nephews.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 27, 2019
