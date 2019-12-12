|
|
Ronald Severtson
Sioux Falls - Ronald S. Severtson, age 90, of Sioux Falls formerly of Flandreau died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls.
Memorial Services will begin at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau, SD on Saturday, December 21, 2019 with a 7pm Scripture Service. Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Ron, longtime Moody County cattleman, was born May 31, 1929 to Stanley and Marie (Turmo) Severtson in Montrose, SD. He was baptized and confirmed in the St. Peter Lutheran Church of Orland, SD. Ron attended country schools and graduated from Montrose High School in 1946 and then attended SDSU. In November of 1950, he entered the US Army, where he served for 2 years during the Korean War.
Ron married Gloria Johnson of Artesian in 1951. Following his honorable discharge, they started farming in the Montrose area and moved to Flandreau in 1955 onto what was then known as the Pettigrew Farm. The Pettigrew's had a long history of raising registered Herford Cattle. The genetics of those cattle dating back over 100 years is still present in the Severtson herd today. The farm now has a mixed breed of cattle and is run by Ron's grandsons, Beau and Bret. Consequently, this farm had been homesteaded and owned by four generations of Pettigrew's, and now the 4th generation of Severtson's is being raised on this farm.
Later, Ron established what came to be known as Severtson Polled Herefords'. They exhibited their cattle at many Fairs and Cattle Shows across the Midwest and held annual sales of Polled Hereford breeding stock. Ron was a member of the SD Hereford Association and served on the Board of Directors for 12 years, including 2 years as President of the association. He was also a member and officer of Tristate Hereford Association.
Ron served on many boards and committees, including the Flandreau City Council and 9 years as Director of Cenex Corporation of Flandreau. He was also a 4-H Club Leader for several years.
Ron was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Flandreau for 47 years. During that time, he held many offices, including that of Congregational President and Sunday School teacher for many years.
Ron married Verrella Streyle-Murphy of Sioux Falls in 1988. They had 30 plus wonderful years together. In his later years he referred to Vee as his dear wife, friend, caregiver, executive secretary, chief cook and bottlewasher and chauffeur. He said that he would not have been able to survive without her help. In 2001 he retired from farming and moved to Sioux Falls. He joined and remains active as a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. He commented that he has always felt comfortable as Presbyterian but since he had been a lifelong Lutheran, in jest, he said that in Heaven he would check in as a Lutheran. He has served as a volunteer for the Furniture Mission, served as Deacon for 1st Presbyterian and delivered Meals on Wheels.
He worked part time for the Sioux Falls Park and Recreation Maintenance Department for 9 years. Following that, he delivered auto parts for Sturdevants Auto Electric. He also drove school bus for a period of time. He enjoyed driving a 40 foot bus through Sioux Falls traffic, but not supervising 50 children at the same time. At 84 years of age he decided it was time to retire permanently.
Ron and Vee attended hundreds of athletic and music events while following their grandchildren from grade school through college.
Ron and Vee loved to travel. They have visited nearly all 50 states plus Canada and Mexico. They also have traveled extensively overseas while visiting several countries in 4 continents. Their computer and scrapbooks contain several thousands of photos taken during their trips.
Ron has also continued a lifetime of reading from his own library collection over the years, as well as, from the huge selection available from Sioux-Land Libraries.
Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife, Verrella (Vee) of Sioux Falls; his children, Craig (Joan) Severtson of Flandreau, SD, Debra Imrie of Colorado Springs, CO, Lee Severtson of Brandon, SD; 6 grandchildren, Beau Severtson (Jen Bruining), Bret (Megan) Severtson, Luke (Heather) Imrie, Joel (Miranda) Imrie, Katharine Imrie, Haley Juarez-Cruz; 3 great-grandchildren, Beckett Severtson, Milo Imrie, Elliott Severtson; 2 step-sons, James (Cathy) Murphy, Michael Murphy; 2 step-grandchildren, Tiffany Murphy-Rodriquez, Nina Murphy-Devner; 2 step-great-grandchildren, Carlee Kay, Hunter Rodriquz; a sister, Marilyn McEntee along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Duran Severtson; 2 brothers, Leonard (Nancy) Severtson, Robert Severtson and a brother-in-law, Bill McEntee.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Helping Kids Round First, this is a non-profit Nicaragua organization that Craig Severtson (Ron's son) started. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019