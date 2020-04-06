|
Ronald W. Schock
Sioux Falls, SD - Ronald W. Schock, 66, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Village due to complications of dementia on April 1, 2020. Ron was born in Huron, SD on July 19, 1953 and was adopted by Wilbert and Mabel Schock. After graduating high school Ronald attended Southeast Votech School and got his degree in electronics and also attended one year of Open Bible College in Des Moines, IA.
In 1981 Ronald started his own business in Sioux Falls, RH Services, which provided heating, AC and appliance repairs and later Ronald worked at Avera McKennan as an HVAC Technician.
Ronald is lovingly remembered by his wife; Sarah Schock, son; Aaron Schock, granddaughter; Madelyn Schock, mother in law; Doris Ernst, brothers in law; Bill Ernst, Joe Ernst, Sister in law; Sally Watton.
Condolences may be sent to Sarah Schock: 3900 S. Terry Ave # 110 Sioux Falls, SD 57106.
Ronald's full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020